What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Pune? The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Pune is Rs. 4.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Pune? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Pune amount to Rs. 41,789, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Pune is Rs. 8,856.