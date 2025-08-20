The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Pune is Rs. 4.37 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Pune amount to Rs. 41,789, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Pune is Rs. 8,856.
The insurance charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Pune are Rs. 15,078, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.