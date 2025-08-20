What is the on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Kolkata? The on-road price of Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Kolkata is Rs. 4.33 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Kolkata? The RTO charges for Kawasaki Versys X 300 STD in Kolkata amount to Rs. 37,990, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Kolkata? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki Versys X 300 in Kolkata is Rs. 8,779.