Kawasaki Versys 1100 Left View
View all Images

KAWASAKI Versys 1100

Launched in Feb 2025

₹12.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Versys 1100 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 937.0 cc

Versys 1100: 1099.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.82 kmpl

Versys 1100: 17.85 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 123.16 ps

Versys 1100: 135.0 ps

View all Versys 1100 Specs and Features

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in India at ₹12.90 lakh
Want the 2025 Kawasaki Versys-X 300? Consider these five price-wise rivals instead

Latest Updates on the Kawasaki Versys 1100

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 has recently been launched in India. The sports tourer now brings a marginal increase in engine capacity and comes listed at an ex-showroom price tag of 12.90 lakh. This makes the bike one lakh more affordable than the outgoing model. The 2025 Versys 1100 does not bring any major changes in terms of its design and is sold in one variant in India. It is powered by a liquid-cooled, inline 4-cylinder DOHC engine that features reworked intake ports for its modified throttle body. It comes with upgraded braking power, all-LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, USB charging port, and electronic cruise control to enhance the rider's touring experience.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Price

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 was launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price tag of 12.90 lakh.  It is available in one variant – Standard – while the global markets retain access to three total variants. The 2025 Versys 1100 is one lakh more affordable than its predecessor.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launch Date

Kawasaki has officially launched the Versys 1100 in India on February 14, 2025, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Versys 1000. The motorcycle is available for sale and is offered in one variant. 

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Variants

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 comes in one variant in India. It is called Standard and it is priced at 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In the global markets, Kawasaki offers the sports tourer in three total variants, including a base trim, S, and SE trims. 

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Design and Exterior

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 boasts a design that is both aesthetic and functional. Drawing upon the strengths of its predecessor, the motorcycle has been enhanced for improved aerodynamics and rider comfort. The model features a stylish silhouette, complemented by an aggressive front fascia and sweeping lines that enhance its adventure tourer persona. The addition of a standard USB-C port contributes to the modern and tech-friendly appeal of the bike. The Versys 1100 is underpinned by a robust frame that promises stability and agility whether on winding roads or rugged terrains, making it an excellent companion for long-distance journeys. The new model's height-adjustable seat ensures comfort, providing optimal ride position for riders of varying statures.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Features

The Versys 1100 boasts full LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, a handlebar-mounted USB-C outlet, and electronic cruise control. The Kawasaki Corner Management Function, an Inertial Measurement Unit, a triple mode Kawasaki Traction Control, electronic throttle valves, multiple power modes, eco riding indication, and the Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System are among the technologies added to the bike.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Engine and Specifications

Powering the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is an upgraded 1,099 cc liquid-cooled, inline-four powerplant that is mated to a 6-speed return shift transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. This unit features reworked intake ports for its modified throttle body. It sports cam profiles with reduced valve lift, allowing for enhanced torque in the low to mid-rpm range. With this engine, the Versys 1100 can make 130 bhp and 112 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm. 

The Versys 1100 is fitted with USD front forks with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload adjustability. The rear end is held up by horizontal back-link, gas-charged shocks with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability. Kawasaki has further enhanced the stopping power of the Versys 1100, fitting it with dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 260 mm rear disc. 

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Fuel Efficiency

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is not just powerful; it also ensures efficient fuel consumption, making it suitable for both city rides and longer adventures. While exact fuel efficiency figures are not yet released, the motorcycle's updated engine configuration aims to optimize every drop of fuel, allowing riders to experience extended rides without the need for frequent refueling stops. The enhanced performance not only translates to power but also to better torque delivery, enhancing overall riding convenience.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100, offering riders advanced features that enhance overall ride security. KTRC Traction Control provides peace of mind, ensuring that power delivery is managed optimally, even in slippery conditions. The newly designed electronics also include cornering management systems that reinforce stability while navigating turns. The SE model will come equipped with Showa electronically controlled suspension, giving it superior adaptability to different riding conditions. Furthermore, the bike includes an updated Kawasaki Quick Shifter that now functions from a minimum shift point of 1,500 rpm, allowing for seamless gear shifts whether commuting or cruising on highways. The braking system has also seen substantial enhancement; the rear disc now measures 260 mm, providing improved braking performance that is critical for safely managing the increased power delivered by the engine.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Variants
Kawasaki Versys 1100 price starts at ₹ 12.9 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
Versys 1100 STD₹12.9 Lakhs*
1099 cc
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Images

14 images
Kawasaki Versys 1100 Colours

Kawasaki Versys 1100 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Metallic matte graphenesteel gray metallic diablo black

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Specifications and Features

Max Power135 PS @ 9000 rpm
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque112 Nm @ 7600 rpm
Charging PointYes
Mileage17.85 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1099 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Kawasaki Versys 1100 comparison with similar bikes

Kawasaki Versys 1100
Triumph Bonneville T120
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP
Triumph Street Triple
Ducati Monster
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
₹12.9 Lakhs*
₹11.09 Lakhs*
₹12.36 Lakhs*
₹10.17 Lakhs*
₹12.95 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
Power
135 PS
Power
80 PS
Power
151.73 PS
Power
130 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
136 PS
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
105 Nm
Torque
104 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
93.16 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1000 cc
Engine
765 cc
Engine
937 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Kerb Weight
257 kg
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
211 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Length
2270 mm
Length
2170 mm
Length
2140 mm
Length
2052
Length
-
Length
2100 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 EMI

