Latest Updates on the Kawasaki Versys 1100

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 has recently been launched in India. The sports tourer now brings a marginal increase in engine capacity and comes listed at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹12.90 lakh. This makes the bike ₹one lakh more affordable than the outgoing model. The 2025 Versys 1100 does not bring any major changes in terms of its design and is sold in one variant in India. It is powered by a liquid-cooled, inline 4-cylinder DOHC engine that features reworked intake ports for its modified throttle body. It comes with upgraded braking power, all-LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, USB charging port, and electronic cruise control to enhance the rider's touring experience.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Price

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 was launched in India at a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹12.90 lakh. It is available in one variant – Standard – while the global markets retain access to three total variants. The 2025 Versys 1100 is ₹one lakh more affordable than its predecessor.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launch Date

Kawasaki has officially launched the Versys 1100 in India on February 14, 2025, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Versys 1000. The motorcycle is available for sale and is offered in one variant.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Variants

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 comes in one variant in India. It is called Standard and it is priced at ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom). In the global markets, Kawasaki offers the sports tourer in three total variants, including a base trim, S, and SE trims.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Design and Exterior

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 boasts a design that is both aesthetic and functional. Drawing upon the strengths of its predecessor, the motorcycle has been enhanced for improved aerodynamics and rider comfort. The model features a stylish silhouette, complemented by an aggressive front fascia and sweeping lines that enhance its adventure tourer persona. The addition of a standard USB-C port contributes to the modern and tech-friendly appeal of the bike. The Versys 1100 is underpinned by a robust frame that promises stability and agility whether on winding roads or rugged terrains, making it an excellent companion for long-distance journeys. The new model's height-adjustable seat ensures comfort, providing optimal ride position for riders of varying statures.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Features

The Versys 1100 boasts full LED lighting, an adjustable windscreen, a handlebar-mounted USB-C outlet, and electronic cruise control. The Kawasaki Corner Management Function, an Inertial Measurement Unit, a triple mode Kawasaki Traction Control, electronic throttle valves, multiple power modes, eco riding indication, and the Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-Lock Brake System are among the technologies added to the bike.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Engine and Specifications

Powering the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is an upgraded 1,099 cc liquid-cooled, inline-four powerplant that is mated to a 6-speed return shift transmission with a slipper and assist clutch. This unit features reworked intake ports for its modified throttle body. It sports cam profiles with reduced valve lift, allowing for enhanced torque in the low to mid-rpm range. With this engine, the Versys 1100 can make 130 bhp and 112 Nm of torque at 7,600 rpm.

The Versys 1100 is fitted with USD front forks with adjustable rebound damping and spring preload adjustability. The rear end is held up by horizontal back-link, gas-charged shocks with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability. Kawasaki has further enhanced the stopping power of the Versys 1100, fitting it with dual 310 mm discs at the front and a single 260 mm rear disc.

Kawasaki Versys 1100 Fuel Efficiency

The 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 is not just powerful; it also ensures efficient fuel consumption, making it suitable for both city rides and longer adventures. While exact fuel efficiency figures are not yet released, the motorcycle's updated engine configuration aims to optimize every drop of fuel, allowing riders to experience extended rides without the need for frequent refueling stops. The enhanced performance not only translates to power but also to better torque delivery, enhancing overall riding convenience.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100, offering riders advanced features that enhance overall ride security. KTRC Traction Control provides peace of mind, ensuring that power delivery is managed optimally, even in slippery conditions. The newly designed electronics also include cornering management systems that reinforce stability while navigating turns. The SE model will come equipped with Showa electronically controlled suspension, giving it superior adaptability to different riding conditions. Furthermore, the bike includes an updated Kawasaki Quick Shifter that now functions from a minimum shift point of 1,500 rpm, allowing for seamless gear shifts whether commuting or cruising on highways. The braking system has also seen substantial enhancement; the rear disc now measures 260 mm, providing improved braking performance that is critical for safely managing the increased power delivered by the engine.