Kawasaki Ninja Zx 14r

₹ 20 Lakhs* Onwards Ex showroom price

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Ninja Zx 14r ₹ 20 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 310 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 250 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension 43 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs Rear Suspension Bottom-Link Uni-Trak, Öhlins TTX39 rear shock with piggyback reservoir and remote preload adjuster, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 269 Kg Overall Length 2170 mm Overall Width 770 mm Overall Height 1170 mm Wheelbase 1480 mm Ground Clearance 125 mm Seat Height 800 mm Chassis Type Monocoque, Aluminum Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 200 PS @ 10000 rpm Maximum Torque 158.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 1441 cc Cylinders - Bore 84 mm Stroke 56 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 12.3:1 Ignition Digital Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity - Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-190/50-ZR17 Engine In-Line Four, 4-Stroke, 16-Valve, DOHC Body Type Super Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes Yes Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features - Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.