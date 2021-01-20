Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Brake Size
310 mm
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Size
250 mm
Calliper Type
-
Front Wheel Size
-
Rear Wheel Size
-
Front Tyre Size
-
Rear Tyre Size
-
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Radial Tyres
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Front Suspension
43 mm inverted fork with compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs
Rear Suspension
Bottom-Link Uni-Trak, Öhlins TTX39 rear shock with piggyback reservoir and remote preload adjuster, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability