Introduction

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is a litre-class superbike that has established itself as a formidable presence in the high-performance motorcycle segment. Currently available in a single variant with two colour options, the ZX-10R comes with a price tag of ₹17.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest version of the bike was globally unveiled in June 2024, with its India launch following in September of the same year. While the 2025 Ninja ZX-10R retained the mechanical components of the outgoing model, it received several aesthetic updates to maintain a modern appeal. The ZX-10R holds the distinction of being the most accessible litre-class superbike in India.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price:

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is priced at ₹17.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was first launched globally in 2004. Kawasaki introduced the Ninja ZX-10R globally in 2004, marking its entry into the superbike market. Tapping into the growing demand for high-performance motorcycles, Kawasaki launched the ZX-10R in India in 2013. The most recent update, introduced globally in June 2024 and launched in India in September 2024, brought cosmetic revisions to the existing platform while retaining its engine, hardware, and electronics.

How many variants and colour options of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R are available?

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in one variant in India, and it is priced from ₹17.34 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it the most accessible litre-class superbike in the Indian market. There are two colour schemes on offer, and these are Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Diablo Black and Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White.

What features are available in the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R?

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R incorporates a range of modern features, including a colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity. In terms of features, the bike features multiple power modes, electronic traction control, engine brake control, and a Kawasaki launch control mode. Other electronic rider aids include IMU-enhanced chassis orientation awareness and cornering management.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc, inline-four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This power unit produces an output of 200.21 bhp at 13,200 rpm, with a peak torque of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. When equipped with a RAM air intake, the engine output can be further increased to 210 bhp, enhancing its performance on open roads and racetracks. This unit comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, complemented by a bi-directional quickshifter.

The ZX-10R is built around a cast aluminium twin-spar frame. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable USD Showa Balance Free forks at the front and a Showa gas-charged rear shock absorber. Braking performance is delivered by dual 330mm Brembo semi-floating discs with four-piston calipers at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels, wrapped with a 120/70 section tyre at the front and a 190/55 at the rear.

What is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R’s mileage?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gives an ARAI-claimed mileage of 12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on factors such as road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R?

The ground clearance of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is 135 mm and the kerb weight is 207 kg. The bike’s seat height comes to 835 mm.

What bikes does the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R rival in its segment?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is positioned within the highly-competitive litre-class superbike segment. It is rivalled by the likes of the Ducati Panigale V4, Yamaha YFZ-R1, and the BMW S 1000 R.