HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ninja ZX-10RPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Front Right View
View all Images

KAWASAKI Ninja ZX-10R

5.0
2 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹16.79 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Ninja ZX-10R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 955.0 cc

Ninja ZX-10R: 998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.37 kmpl

Ninja ZX-10R: 12.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 140.06 ps

Ninja ZX-10R: 203.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 262.0 kmph

Ninja ZX-10R: 299.0 kmph

View all Ninja ZX-10R Specs and Features

About Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Latest Update

  • 2024 Yamaha Ninja ZX-10R 40th anniversary edition revealed globally
  • YouTube influencer Agastya Chauhan killed attempting 300 kmph on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R on Yamuna Expressway

    • Introduction

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Ninja ZX-10R.
    VS
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
    Suzuki Katana
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Tyre View
    Front Right View
    Rear Tyre View
    Tap here to expand
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Variants
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R price starts at ₹ 16.79 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    STD₹16.79 Lakhs*
    998 cc
    i3s Technology
    Instrument Console: Bluetooth
    Seat Type
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Battery Capacity: LED
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Expert Review

    Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 iteration of their Ninja ZX-10R in the Indian market. The motorcycle does not get any mechanical changes this year but Kawasaki has introduced some cosmetic changes. The bike now gets two paint schemes which are Lime Green and Pearl Robotic White. The Lime Green was also available earlier but Kawasaki has updated its graphics. The Pearl Robotic White does look new for 2023. 

    Kawasaki ZX-10R is priced at 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) which is Rs. 85,000 more than the previous model. There are no changes to the engine or gearbox, which is not bad. 

    READ MORE

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Images

    10 images
    View All Ninja ZX-10R Images

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Colours

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

    Metallic diablo black
    Lime green

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Specifications and Features

    Max Power203 PS
    Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage12.0 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine998.0 cc
    Max Speed299 kmph
    View all Ninja ZX-10R specs and features

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comparison with similar bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
    Suzuki Katana
    Ducati Streetfighter V2
    Ducati SuperSport 950
    Suzuki Hayabusa
    Aprilia RS 660
    Aprilia Tuono 660
    KTM 890 Duke R
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
    ₹16.79 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹13.61 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹18.5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹16.06 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹16.9 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹17.74 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹17.74 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹14.5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹13.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    Power
    203 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    155.12 PS
    Power
    110.1 PS
    Power
    190 PS
    Power
    100 PS
    Power
    95.17 PS
    Power
    121 PS
    Power
    136 PS
    Torque
    114.9 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    101.4 Nm
    Torque
    93 Nm
    Torque
    150 Nm
    Torque
    67 Nm
    Torque
    67 Nm
    Torque
    99 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Engine
    998 cc
    Engine
    999 cc
    Engine
    955 cc
    Engine
    937 cc
    Engine
    1340 cc
    Engine
    659 cc
    Engine
    659 cc
    Engine
    889 cc
    Engine
    1099 cc
    Kerb Weight
    207 kg
    Kerb Weight
    217 kg
    Kerb Weight
    200 kg
    Kerb Weight
    210 kg
    Kerb Weight
    266 kg
    Kerb Weight
    183 kg
    Kerb Weight
    183 kg
    Kerb Weight
    180 kg
    Kerb Weight
    238 kg
    Length
    2085 mm
    Length
    2130 mm
    Length
    2093 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2180 mm
    Length
    1995 mm
    Length
    1995 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2100 mm
    Front Brake
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    -
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingNinja ZX-10R vs KatanaNinja ZX-10R vs Streetfighter V2Ninja ZX-10R vs SuperSport 950Ninja ZX-10R vs HayabusaNinja ZX-10R vs RS 660Ninja ZX-10R vs Tuono 660Ninja ZX-10R vs 890 Duke RNinja ZX-10R vs Ninja 1100SX
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Extreme Automobiles
    B-80 Naraina Industrial Area Phase-Ll, Blockb West Naraina, Delhi 110028
    +91 - 8448989645
    Aurum Automobiles
    D-56 Ground Floor 100 Ft. Road Opposite To High Note Performance Chhattarpur Enclave, Delhi 110074
    +91 - 7065334334
    See All Kawasaki Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    View all Kawasaki Bikes
    View all Upcoming Kawasaki Bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    998 cc | 203 PS @ 13200 rpm
    ₹ 16.79 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    998 cc | 203 PS @ 13200 rpm
    ₹16.79 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹28951.52/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    Stylish & Powerful
    Sleek and professional in appearance, stylish, and extremely comfortable. Its top speed is impressive, leaving you saying just, "Wow!" By: Mannat (Mar 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Bike performance
    one of the quickest motorcycles available. handling is razor-sharp, making cornering a joy, and its stability at high speeds instills confidence. designed as a high-performance sport bike, it can be comfortable for longer rides.By: Rahul (May 16, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Super Bikes
    Super Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
    Upcoming Super Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesKawasaki BikesKawasaki Ninja ZX-10R