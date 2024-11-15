Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS BS6

1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
View all Images
6/12
16.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Key Specs
Engine998 cc
View all Ninja ZX-10R specs and features

Ninja ZX-10R ABS BS6 Latest Updates

Ninja ZX-10R falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Ninja ZX-10R ABS BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 16.71 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 17 L
  • Length: 2085 mm
  • Max Power: 203 PS @ 13200 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
    • ...Read More

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS BS6 Price

    ABS BS6
    ₹16.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,99,000
    RTO
    1,19,920
    Insurance
    37,231
    Accessories Charges
    15,140
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    16,71,291
    EMI@35,923/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17 L
    Ground Clearance
    135 mm
    Length
    2085 mm
    Wheelbase
    1450 mm
    Kerb Weight
    207 kg
    Height
    1185 mm
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Width
    750 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    330 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70ZR17,Rear :-190/55ZR17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    203 PS @ 13200 rpm
    Stroke
    55 mm
    Max Torque
    114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Digital
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    13.0:1
    Displacement
    998 cc
    Clutch
    Wet multi-disc, manual
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    76 mm
    No of Cylinders
    4
    Chassis
    Twin spar, cast aluminium
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Horizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mm
    Front Suspension
    ø43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mm
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    Navigation
    Yes
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Mobile Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Launch Control
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Quick Shifter
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Brembo Brake System
    Traction Control
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Power Modes
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Distance to Empty Indicator
    Yes
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Low Oil Indicator
    Yes
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R ABS BS6 EMI
    EMI32,330 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    15,04,161
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    15,04,161
    Interest Amount
    4,35,656
    Payable Amount
    19,39,817

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Alternatives

    BMW F 900 XR

    BMW F 900 XR Pro

    10.95 - 12.4 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-10R vs F 900 XR
    Triumph Bonneville Bobber

    Triumph Bonneville Bobber 2021

    10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-10R vs Bonneville B...
    Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

    Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX ABS BS6

    10.79 - 11.4 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-10R vs Ninja 1000SX
    Kawasaki Versys 1000

    Kawasaki Versys 1000 STD BS6

    10.89 - 11.55 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-10R vs Versys 1000
    Ducati Scrambler 1100

    Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro

    10.91 - 12.37 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-10R vs Scrambler 11...

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Kawasaki Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details