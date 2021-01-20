Kawasaki Ninja H2

Ninja H2 ₹ 35 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 330 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 250 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension 43 mm inverted fork with rebound and compression damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out springs Rear Suspension New Uni-Trak, Ohlins TTX36 gas-charged shock, piggyback reservoir, compression and re rebound damping and preload adjustability,and top-out spring Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 216 kg Overall Length 2070 mm Overall Width 850 mm Overall Height 1160 mm Wheelbase 1450 mm Ground Clearance 130 mm Seat Height 830 mm Chassis Type Trellis, High-Tensile Steel, With Swingarm Mounting Plate Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 310 PS @ 14000 rpm Maximum Torque 165 Nm @ 12500 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 998 cc Cylinders - Bore 76 mm Stroke 55 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 8.3:1 Ignition Digital Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/60-R17 Rear :-190/65-R17 Engine Liquid-cooled, In-Line Four with Supercharger DOHC Body Type Super Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features - Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

