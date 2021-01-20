Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Brake Size
330 mm
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Size
250 mm
Calliper Type
-
Front Wheel Size
-
Rear Wheel Size
-
Front Tyre Size
-
Rear Tyre Size
-
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Radial Tyres
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Front Suspension
43 mm inverted fork with rebound and compression damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out springs
Rear Suspension
New Uni-Trak, Ohlins TTX36 gas-charged shock, piggyback reservoir, compression and re rebound damping and preload adjustability,and top-out spring