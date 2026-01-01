hamburger icon
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Front Right View
1/11
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Left View
2/11
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Right View
3/11
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Brand Name View
4/11
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Disc View
5/11
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Drive Chain View
6/11

Kawasaki Ninja 300 STD

3.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja 300 Key Specs
Engine296 cc
View all Ninja 300 specs and features

Ninja 300 STD

Ninja 300 STD Prices

The Ninja 300 STD, is listed at ₹3.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja 300 STD Mileage

All variants of the Ninja 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja 300 STD Engine and Transmission

The Ninja 300 STD is powered by a 296 cc engine.

Ninja 300 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.

Ninja 300 STD Specs & Features

The Ninja 300 STD has Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 STD Price

Ninja 300 STD

₹3.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,17,000
RTO
25,360
Insurance
14,021
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,56,381
EMI@7,660/mo
Close

Kawasaki Ninja 300 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2015 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1405 mm
Height
1110 mm
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
715 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
290 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
182 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
39 PS @ 11000 rpm
Stroke
49 mm
Max Torque
26.1 Nm @ 10000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
296 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed, return
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
62 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Bottom-Link Uni-Trak with gas-charged shock and 5-way adjustable pre-load 132 mm
Front Suspension
37 mm Telescopic Fork / 120 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Heat Management Technology, Caliper Front and Rear - Dual piston, Rake, Trail - 93 mm, Fuel Type / Minimum Octane Rating - Unleaded petrol/RON91, Hard Alumite Coating Piston, Dual Throttle Valves. Lubrication - Forced lubrication, wet sump
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Kawasaki Ninja 300 STD EMI
EMI6,894 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,20,742
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,20,742
Interest Amount
92,898
Payable Amount
4,13,640

view all specs and features

