|Engine
|296 cc
The Ninja 300 STD, is listed at ₹3.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ninja 300 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ninja 300 STD is powered by a 296 cc engine.
In the Ninja 300's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.
The Ninja 300 STD has Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.