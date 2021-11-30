Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 13.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 13.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX is mainly compared to BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport which starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs in Bengaluru and KTM 890 Adventure starting at Rs. 11.5 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX ABS BS6 ₹ 13.88 Lakhs