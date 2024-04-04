Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 9.48 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 9.48 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs in Nagpur, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs in Nagpur and KTM 890 Duke starting at Rs. 8 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R STD ₹ 9.48 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price