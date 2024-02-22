Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 9.48 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 9.48 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R dealers and showrooms in Bhubaneswar for best offers.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R on road price breakup in Bhubaneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R is mainly compared to Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 9.2 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar and Suzuki GSX S750 starting at Rs. 7.46 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R STD ₹ 9.48 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price