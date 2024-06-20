HT Auto

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR STD

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Front Right View
1/5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Left Side View
2/5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Rear Left View
3/5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Right Side View
4/5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Lime Green Ebony
5/5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Key Specs
Engine399 cc
Power78.7 bhp @ 14500 rpm
Max Torque39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
View all Ninja ZX-4RR specs and features

Ninja ZX-4RR STD Latest Updates

Ninja ZX-4RR falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Ninja ZX-4RR STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 10.15 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD

  • Fuel Capacity: 15 L
  • Length: 1990 mm
  • Max Power: 78.7 bhp @ 14500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
    • ...Read More

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR STD Price

    STD
    ₹10.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    399 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    9,10,000
    RTO
    72,800
    Insurance
    32,119
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    10,14,919
    EMI@21,815/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15 L
    Length
    1990 mm
    Ground Clearance
    135 mm
    Wheelbase
    1380 mm
    Height
    1110 mm
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    765 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel ABS
    Front Brake Diameter
    290 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front:120/70 - ZR17,Rear:160/60 - ZR17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Power
    78.7 bhp @ 14500 rpm
    Stroke
    39.1 mm
    Max Torque
    39 Nm @ 13000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    399 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four
    Clutch
    Wet Multiplate
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    4
    Starting
    Kick and self start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    57 mm
    Chassis
    Trellis, high-tensile steel
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Road,Sports
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    No
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Geo Fencing
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR STD EMI
    EMI19,633 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    9,13,427
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    9,13,427
    Interest Amount
    2,64,560
    Payable Amount
    11,77,987

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Alternatives

    Kawasaki Z900

    Kawasaki Z900 STD

    9.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-4RRvsZ900
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R STD

    8.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-4RRvsNinja ZX4R
    Honda CBR650R

    Honda CBR650R STD

    7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-4RRvsCBR650R
    Honda CB650R

    Honda CB650R STD

    7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-4RRvsCB650R
    Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

    Suzuki V-Strom 650XT STD

    8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ninja ZX-4RRvsV-Strom 650XT

    Popular Sports Bikes

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS400Z Price in Delhi
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15 V4 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 125 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    1.31 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    1.46 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS160 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sports Bikes

    Top Luxury Bikes

    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Popular Kawasaki Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Kawasaki Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Sokudo Rapid

    Sokudo Rapid

    79,889
    Check Latest Offers
    Sokudo Plus

    Sokudo Plus

    59,889
    Check Latest Offers
    Sokudo Dhansu

    Sokudo Dhansu

    59,889
    Check Latest Offers
    Zelo Zaeden Plus

    Zelo Zaeden Plus

    88,900
    Check Latest Offers
    Zelo Zoop

    Zelo Zoop

    45,900 - 86,900
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Honda PCX160

    Honda PCX160

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details