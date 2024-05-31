HT Auto

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR On Road Price in Hyderabad

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Front Right View
1/5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Left Side View
2/5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Rear Left View
3/5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Right Side View
4/5
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Lime Green Ebony
5/5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Hyderabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Ninja ZX-4RR Price in Hyderabad

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR on road price in Hyderabad starts from Rs. 10.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR STD₹ 10.15 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Variant Wise Price List in Hyderabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹10.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
399 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,10,000
RTO
72,800
Insurance
32,119
On-Road Price in Hyderabad
10,14,919
EMI@21,815/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Alternatives

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Z900 Price in Hyderabad
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX4R Price in Hyderabad
UPCOMING
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.2 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

7.7 - 8.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CBR650R Price in Hyderabad
Honda CB650R

Honda CB650R

7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
CB650R Price in Hyderabad
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V-Strom 650XT Price in Hyderabad

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR News

The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh
31 May 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR packs a 399 cc four-cylinder motor that belts out a whopping 76 bhp and 37.6 Nm of peak torque
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR teased for India, to arrive in limited numbers
17 May 2024
Catch the biggest developments from the world of automobiles.
Automotive news recap, July 7: Biggest stories that you may have missed
8 Jul 2024
The Kawasaki KLX230 S is available internationally and this might be its Indian debut.
Kawasaki KLX230 spied testing in Pune. What we know so far
7 Jul 2024
Image of Ather Rizta used for representational purposes only.
Automotive news recap, July 3: Major stories that you may have missed
4 Jul 2024
View all
 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR News

Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
15 Jul 2024
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

16.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

20.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

19.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Norton Dominator

Norton Dominator

23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Evolet Raptor

Evolet Raptor

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details