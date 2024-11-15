Introduction

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is a sportbike that has generated significant buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts since its introduction. Renowned for its compact yet powerful design, the Ninja ZX-4RR promises an exhilarating riding experience both on the road and on the track. With a price tag starting from ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), this motorcycle blends advanced technology with a rich legacy of performance, making it a compelling choice for riders seeking thrill and agility.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Price:

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is priced at ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), offering remarkable value considering its performance and features. The bike has been brought over to our shores via the CBU route.

When was the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR was launched in India on November 15, 2024, with a new colour scheme called Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White. Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the motorcycle and it continues to be powered by an inline-four engine making 76 bhp and 36.7 Nm of torque.

How many variants and colour options of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR are available?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is available in one primary variant, priced at ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in a striking colour scheme of Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White, enhancing its visual appeal.

What features are available in the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR?

The Ninja ZX-4RR is equipped with an impressive array of features tailored to elevate the riding experience. Key features include:- 4.3-inch TFT Display: The bike's digital instrument panel includes Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to integrate their smartphones for navigation and music control.- Four Riding Modes: Riders can switch between multiple riding modes to customise the bike’s performance according to various conditions, enhancing usability.- Comprehensive LED Lighting: All-LED lighting ensures optimum visibility and energy efficiency, improving safety during night rides.- Advanced Suspension System: The 37 mm USD Showa SFF-BP front forks provide excellent handling and adjustability, while the rear suspension is a preload-adjustable Showa BFRC Lite monoshock.These features collectively make the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR not just a performance machine but also a user-friendly motorcycle suitable for different riding conditions.

What are the engine and specifications of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR?

At the heart of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is a potent 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine. This high-revving engine is tuned to deliver 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. The bike is also designed to thrive at high RPMs, being capable of reaching up to 15,000 rpm thanks to its advanced engineering and ram air intake system which further optimizes power output. Complementing the engine is a 6-speed gearbox, featuring a bi-directional quickshifter that allows for seamless gear changes, further enhancing the riding experience. With a kerb weight of just 189 kg, the Ninja ZX-4RR offers an exceptional power-to-weight ratio, which contributes to its agility and performance on the track.

What is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR's mileage?

The mileage of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR has not been officially documented yet, but estimates suggest that sportbikes of this calibre achieve around 20-25 km/l under regular riding conditions. Mileage can vary significantly based on riding style, conditions, and maintenance practices, but the performance-focused nature of the ZX-4RR emphasizes power over fuel efficiency.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR?

When considering the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR's physical specifications, it boasts a ground clearance of approximately 165 mm, which is standard for sportbikes, aiding in cornering and handling. The kerb weight is a notable 189 kg, reinforcing the bike's agility and responsiveness. Additionally, the seat height is around 815 mm, making it accessible for a range of rider heights while maintaining a sporty riding position.

What does the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR rival in its segment?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR occupies a unique position in the sportbike market, primarily due to its lack of direct competitors. However, it faces indirect competition from models such as the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC 390, and the Honda CBR500R.