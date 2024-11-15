Ninja ZX-4RRPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Right View
KAWASAKI Ninja ZX-4RR

Launched in May 2024

₹9.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Ninja ZX-4RR Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 660.0 cc

Ninja ZX-4RR: 399.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 21.36 kmpl

Ninja ZX-4RR: 24.18 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 87.92 ps

Ninja ZX-4RR: 77.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 199.0 kmph

Ninja ZX-4RR: 200.0 kmph

About Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR

Latest Update

  • 2025 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at ₹9.42 lakh
  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at ₹9.10 lakh

    • Introduction

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Variants
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR price starts at ₹ 9.42 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Ninja ZX-4RR STD₹9.42 Lakhs*
    399 cc
    200 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Images

    5 images
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Colours

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is available in the 1 Colour in India.

    Lime green

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR Specifications and Features

    Max Power77 PS
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Mileage24.18 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine399 cc
    Max Speed200 kmph
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR comparison with similar bikes

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
    Honda CB650R
    Honda CBR650R
    Suzuki GSX-8R
    Triumph Daytona 660
    Kawasaki Z900
    Triumph Bonneville T100
    Triumph Trident 660
    ₹9.1 Lakhs*
    ₹8.49 Lakhs*
    ₹9.2 Lakhs*
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    ₹9.25 Lakhs*
    ₹9.72 Lakhs*
    ₹9.38 Lakhs*
    ₹9.69 Lakhs*
    ₹8.12 Lakhs*
    Power
    77 PS
    Power
    75 PS
    Power
    95.17 PS
    Power
    95.17 PS
    Power
    82.93 PS
    Power
    95 PS
    Power
    125 PS
    Power
    65 PS
    Power
    81 PS
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Torque
    39 Nm
    Torque
    63 Nm
    Torque
    95.17 PS
    Torque
    78 Nm
    Torque
    69 Nm
    Torque
    98.6 Nm
    Torque
    80 Nm
    Torque
    64 Nm
    Engine
    399 cc
    Engine
    399 cc
    Engine
    649 cc
    Engine
    649 cc
    Engine
    776 cc
    Engine
    660 cc
    Engine
    948 cc
    Engine
    900 cc
    Engine
    660 cc
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Kerb Weight
    205 kg
    Kerb Weight
    209 kg
    Kerb Weight
    205 kg
    Kerb Weight
    201 kg
    Kerb Weight
    212 kg
    Kerb Weight
    228 kg
    Kerb Weight
    189 kg
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    1990 mm
    Length
    2120 mm
    Length
    2120 mm
    Length
    2155 mm
    Length
    2084 mm
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2230 mm
    Length
    2020 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Cast Aluminium
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes
    Currently viewingNinja ZX-4RR vs Ninja ZX-4RNinja ZX-4RR vs CB650RNinja ZX-4RR vs CBR650RNinja ZX-4RR vs GSX-8RNinja ZX-4RR vs Daytona 660Ninja ZX-4RR vs Z900Ninja ZX-4RR vs Bonneville T100Ninja ZX-4RR vs Trident 660
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    399 cc | 77 PS @ 14500 rpm
    ₹ 9.1 Lakhs*
