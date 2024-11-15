Launched in May 2024
Category Average: 660.0 cc
Ninja ZX-4RR: 399.0 cc
Category Average: 21.36 kmpl
Ninja ZX-4RR: 24.18 kmpl
Category Average: 87.92 ps
Ninja ZX-4RR: 77.0 ps
Category Average: 199.0 kmph
Ninja ZX-4RR: 200.0 kmph
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is a sportbike that has generated significant buzz among motorcycle enthusiasts since its introduction. Renowned for its compact yet powerful design, the Ninja ZX-4RR promises an exhilarating riding experience both on the road and on the track. With a price tag starting from ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), this motorcycle blends advanced technology with a rich legacy of performance, making it a compelling choice for riders seeking thrill and agility.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is priced at ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom), offering remarkable value considering its performance and features. The bike has been brought over to our shores via the CBU route.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR was launched in India on November 15, 2024, with a new colour scheme called Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White. Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no changes to the motorcycle and it continues to be powered by an inline-four engine making 76 bhp and 36.7 Nm of torque.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is available in one primary variant, priced at ₹9.42 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike comes in a striking colour scheme of Lime Green/Ebony/Blizzard White, enhancing its visual appeal.
The Ninja ZX-4RR is equipped with an impressive array of features tailored to elevate the riding experience. Key features include:- 4.3-inch TFT Display: The bike's digital instrument panel includes Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to integrate their smartphones for navigation and music control.- Four Riding Modes: Riders can switch between multiple riding modes to customise the bike’s performance according to various conditions, enhancing usability.- Comprehensive LED Lighting: All-LED lighting ensures optimum visibility and energy efficiency, improving safety during night rides.- Advanced Suspension System: The 37 mm USD Showa SFF-BP front forks provide excellent handling and adjustability, while the rear suspension is a preload-adjustable Showa BFRC Lite monoshock.These features collectively make the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR not just a performance machine but also a user-friendly motorcycle suitable for different riding conditions.
At the heart of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is a potent 399 cc liquid-cooled, in-line four-cylinder engine. This high-revving engine is tuned to deliver 76 bhp at 14,500 rpm and 37.6 Nm of peak torque at 13,000 rpm. The bike is also designed to thrive at high RPMs, being capable of reaching up to 15,000 rpm thanks to its advanced engineering and ram air intake system which further optimizes power output. Complementing the engine is a 6-speed gearbox, featuring a bi-directional quickshifter that allows for seamless gear changes, further enhancing the riding experience. With a kerb weight of just 189 kg, the Ninja ZX-4RR offers an exceptional power-to-weight ratio, which contributes to its agility and performance on the track.
The mileage of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR has not been officially documented yet, but estimates suggest that sportbikes of this calibre achieve around 20-25 km/l under regular riding conditions. Mileage can vary significantly based on riding style, conditions, and maintenance practices, but the performance-focused nature of the ZX-4RR emphasizes power over fuel efficiency.
When considering the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR's physical specifications, it boasts a ground clearance of approximately 165 mm, which is standard for sportbikes, aiding in cornering and handling. The kerb weight is a notable 189 kg, reinforcing the bike's agility and responsiveness. Additionally, the seat height is around 815 mm, making it accessible for a range of rider heights while maintaining a sporty riding position.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR occupies a unique position in the sportbike market, primarily due to its lack of direct competitors. However, it faces indirect competition from models such as the Yamaha YZF-R3, KTM RC 390, and the Honda CBR500R.
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|77 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Mileage
|24.18 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|399 cc
|Max Speed
|200 kmph
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
₹9.1 Lakhs*
₹8.49 Lakhs*
₹9.2 Lakhs*
₹9.99 Lakhs*
₹9.25 Lakhs*
₹9.72 Lakhs*
₹9.38 Lakhs*
₹9.69 Lakhs*
₹8.12 Lakhs*
Power
77 PS
Power
75 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
82.93 PS
Power
95 PS
Power
125 PS
Power
65 PS
Power
81 PS
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
95.17 PS
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
98.6 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Engine
399 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
776 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
948 cc
Engine
900 cc
Engine
660 cc
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Kerb Weight
212 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2155 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
2070 mm
Length
2230 mm
Length
2020 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price