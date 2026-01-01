hamburger icon
Ninja 1100SX
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Front Right View
1/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Front View
2/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Left View
3/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Rear Left View
4/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Rear View
5/17
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Right View
6/17

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD

15.98 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Key Specs
Engine1099 cc
View all Ninja 1100SX specs and features

Ninja 1100SX STD

Ninja 1100SX STD Prices

The Ninja 1100SX STD, is listed at ₹15.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja 1100SX STD Mileage

All variants of the Ninja 1100SX offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja 1100SX STD Colours

The Ninja 1100SX STD is available in 1 colour option: Metallic Carbon Gray Metallic Diablo Black.

Ninja 1100SX STD Engine and Transmission

The Ninja 1100SX STD is powered by a 1099 cc engine.

Ninja 1100SX STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja 1100SX's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki Z1100 priced ₹12.79 Lakhs or the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP priced ₹12.36 Lakhs.

Ninja 1100SX STD Specs & Features

The Ninja 1100SX STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD Price

Ninja 1100SX STD

₹15.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,42,000
RTO
1,15,360
Insurance
40,468
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,97,828
EMI@34,344/mo
Close

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
19 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2100 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Height
1225 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
805 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-4314.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-190/50-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
249 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
136 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
59 mm
Max Torque
113 Nm @ 7600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1099 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, in-line four, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
77 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Twin-tube Aluminium Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Inverted fork with compression and rebound damping, and spring preload adjustability, Dia - 41 mm, Travel - 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, gas-charged shock, rebound damping, and remote spring preload adjustability, Travel - 141 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 10 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX STD EMI
EMI30,909 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
14,38,045
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
14,38,045
Interest Amount
4,16,507
Payable Amount
18,54,552

view all specs and features

