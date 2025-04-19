Latest Updates on Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX

The much-anticipated 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX has been launched in India in December 2024 and it arrived with a host of upgrades over the predecessor, notably including a bigger powertrain. This flagship sports tourer from Kawasaki combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional performance, promising an exhilarating riding experience. With its impressive upgrades, such as a larger 1,099 cc engine, sleek design, and advanced features, the Ninja 1100SX aims to set a new benchmark in the sports touring segment. Notably, it now produces 135 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, contributing to a thrilling performance that is just as capable on winding roads as it is on long hauls. With a price tag starting at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom), this bike is designed for those who demand elegance, power, and comfort.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Price

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX comes with a competitive price of ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This pricing positions it effectively within the high-performance motorcycle market and reflects the premium features and technology that Kawasaki has integrated into this machine.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launch Date

India Kawasaki Motors launched much-awaited 2025 Ninja 1100SX in India in December 2024. With this, the model entered the fifth-generation of the sports tourer with a larger 1,099 cc powertrain and multiple new features.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Variants

The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single variant which is priced at ₹13,49,000 (ex-showroom). This variant is equipped with a range of features designed to elevate the riding experience, making it an excellent choice for riders who thrive on performance and comfort. The focus on adding advanced technology and comfort options ensures that this motorcycle is not only suitable for sporty rides but also for longer journeys.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Design

The design of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is both striking and functional. While it retains a similar silhouette to its predecessor, the model has introduced subtle enhancements that refine its aesthetics. The aggressive front profile showcases dual LED headlamps that provide excellent illumination for nighttime rides. The streamlined bodywork is complemented by a sleek tail section, rounded out with aerodynamic fairings that enhance stability at high speeds. Available in a single striking Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray/Metallic Diablo Black colour scheme, the aesthetics of the Ninja 1100SX make it an eye-catcher. The aforementioned upgrades also introduce a four-way adjustable windscreen, allowing riders to customise their wind protection based on riding styles and conditions. Riding on 17-inch wheels fitted with Bridgestone Battlax S23 tyres, the bike promises enhanced grip and control, enhancing the overall riding experience significantly.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Features

Inside the cockpit, the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX impresses with its rider-focused layout that prioritises comfort and ergonomics. The ergonomically designed seat provides ample cushioning, making longer rides less taxing on the rider. The 4.3-inch TFT display not only gives a modern touch but also ensures the rider has all crucial information at a glance, including real-time data on speed, gear selection, and navigational aids. Riders will appreciate the additional features such as Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone integration and a bar-mounted USB Type-C charging outlet, allowing for seamless connectivity on the go. The Ninja 1100SX also includes multiple riding modes, traction control, and cruise control features across both variants, enhancing its usability across various conditions—be it city commuting or exhilarating highway cruising.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Engine and Specifications

Powering the 2025 Ninja 1100SX is the bigger 1,099 cc inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. Interestingly, the bump in displacement has not translated to higher power figures. The bike makes 135 bhp, down from the previous model's 142 bhp. At the same time, torque figures have been upped to 113 Nm, from 111 Nm in the previous model. The Ninja 1100SX gets a larger sprocket with an additional tooth in an attempt to boost acceleration.

Kawasaki says the gear ratios have been optimised to enhance overall power delivery and fuel economy. The bi-directional quickshifter has additionally been revised to allow for slow-speed shifts. The bike continues with the same hardware components, including adjustable 41 mm USD Showa front forks and an Ohlins S36 adjustable monoshock at the rear. Brakind performance comes from Brembo Monobloc 4.32 calipers at the front and the bike gets a bigger rear disc brake than the outgoing model.

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Fuel Efficiency

ARAI-claimed mileage for the Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX is 17.85 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety has been a priority in the design of the 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX. This model showcases an array of features that enhance rider safety, including advanced ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) technology and a robust braking system comprising Brembo Monobloc brakes. Additionally, the use of adjustable suspension from reputable manufacturers like Showa and Öhlins ensures that the bike handles various riding scenarios with precision. Furthermore, the inclusion of traction control and multiple power modes offers riders more control over the motorcycle's performance, particularly in challenging weather or road conditions.