Kawasaki KX65 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 3.84 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KX65 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 3.84 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KX65 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Kawasaki KX65 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX65 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX 110 which starts at Rs. 3 Lakhs in Bangalore and Suzuki DR-Z50 starting at Rs. 2.55 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX65 STD ₹ 3.84 Lakhs