Home
New Bikes
Kawasaki Bikes
Kawasaki KX 450F
On Road Price in Koraput
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Kawasaki
KX 450F
On Road Price in Koraput
Share
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
Kawasaki
KX 450F
On Road Price in Koraput
Share
₹
7.79 Lakhs
Onwards
*On-Road Price
Koraput
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Kawasaki
KX 450F
Variant Wise Price List
STD
₹8.74 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
449 cc
25.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹7,79,000
RTO
₹70,110
Insurance
₹25,058
On-Road Price in Koraput
₹8,74,168
EMI@18,789/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Kawasaki
KX 450F
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L
Ground Clearance
340 mm
Length
2185 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Kerb Weight
110.0 kg
Height
1275 mm
Saddle Height
955 mm
Width
830 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
