Kawasaki KX 450F On Road Price in Katihar

Kawasaki KX 450F On Road Price in Katihar

7.79 Lakhs Onwards
*On-Road PriceKatihar
Kawasaki KX 450F Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹8.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
449 cc
25.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,79,000
RTO
77,900
Insurance
25,058
On-Road Price in Katihar
8,81,958
EMI@18,957/mo
Kawasaki KX 450F Specifications and Features
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
6.2 L
Ground Clearance
340 mm
Length
2185 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Kerb Weight
110.0 kg
Height
1275 mm
Saddle Height
955 mm
Width
830 mm

