Kawasaki KX450 On Road Price in Goa

8.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Goa
KX450 Price in Goa

Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 10.18 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki KX450 STD₹ 10.18 Lakhs
Kawasaki KX450 Variant Wise Price List in Goa

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹10.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
449 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,59,000
RTO
1,28,850
Insurance
30,356
On-Road Price in Panaji
(Price not available in Goa)
10,18,206
EMI@21,885/mo
Kawasaki KX450 Alternatives

Kawasaki KX 250

Kawasaki KX 250

7.43 Lakhs Onwards
KX 250 Price in Goa
Kawasaki KLX 450R

Kawasaki KLX 450R

8.49 Lakhs Onwards
KLX 450R Price in Goa
UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z450

Suzuki RM Z450

8.31 Lakhs Onwards
Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki News

The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja 500 replaces the Ninja 400 and will do the same in India when it arrives in a few days
2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 teased for India. Launch soon
19 Feb 2024
Kawasaki has not made any mechanical changes to the 2024 Z650RS.
2024 Kawasaki Z650RS launched at 6.99 lakh, now gets traction control
17 Feb 2024
Image of Kawasaki Ninja 400 used for representational purposes only.
Kawasaki announces offers of upto 60,000. Check all the details
10 Jan 2024
The Kawasaki Eliminator 500 will be available only in the Metallic Flat Spark Black shade in India
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator 500 cruiser launched in India, priced at 5.62 lakh
2 Jan 2024
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
