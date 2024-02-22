Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 9.67 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX450 dealers and showrooms in Dehradun for best offers.
Kawasaki KX450 on road price breakup in Dehradun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX450 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX 250 which starts at Rs. 7.43 Lakhs in Dehradun, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Dehradun and Suzuki RM Z450 starting at Rs. 8.31 Lakhs in Dehradun.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX450 STD ₹ 9.67 Lakhs
