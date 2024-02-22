Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Kawasaki KX450 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Kawasaki KX450 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX450 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX 250 which starts at Rs. 7.43 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Suzuki RM Z450 starting at Rs. 8.31 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX450 STD ₹ 10.62 Lakhs