Kawasaki KX 100 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 5.89 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX 100 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 5.89 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX 100 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Kawasaki KX 100 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX 100 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX230RS which starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs in Mangalore, Kawasaki KLX 140 which starts at Rs. 4.07 Lakhs in Mangalore and Kawasaki KX112 starting at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX 100 STD ₹ 5.89 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price