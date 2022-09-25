HT Auto
Kawasaki KX 100 On Road Price in East Kameng

Kawasaki KX 100 On Road Price in East Kameng

4.88 Lakhs Onwards
*On-Road PriceEast Kameng
Kawasaki KX 100 Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹5.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
99 cc
55.0 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,87,800
RTO
6,500
Insurance
13,732
On-Road Price in East Kameng
5,08,032
EMI@10,920/mo
Kawasaki KX 100 Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5 L
Ground Clearance
330 mm
Length
1920 mm
Wheelbase
1310 mm
Kerb Weight
77 kg
Height
765 mm
Saddle Height
870 mm
Width
765 mm

