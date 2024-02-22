Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kawasaki KX 100 on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 5.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX 100 on road price in Bhubaneswar starts from Rs. 5.31 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX 100 dealers and showrooms in Bhubaneswar for best offers.
Kawasaki KX 100 on road price breakup in Bhubaneswar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX 100 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX230RS which starts at Rs. 5.21 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar, Kawasaki KLX 140 which starts at Rs. 4.07 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar and Kawasaki KX112 starting at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs in Bhubaneswar.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX 100 STD ₹ 5.31 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price