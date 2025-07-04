KLX 110RLPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki KLX 110RL
KAWASAKI KLX 110RL

₹3.12 Lakhs
KLX 110RL Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 233.0 cc

KLX 110RL: 112.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 29.28 kmpl

KLX 110RL: 20 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 27.35 ps

KLX 110RL: 7.29 ps

Speed

Category Average: 69.0 kmph

KLX 110RL: 80.0 kmph

Kawasaki KLX 110RL Latest Updates

Kawasaki KLX 110

Kawasaki launched the KLX 110 to introduce kids to the world of dirt-biking. Although it is a small bike, the engine is powerful enough for medium-sized adults to get their thrills too.

Kawasaki KLX 110 Launch Date:

The Kawasaki KLX 110 was first launched in India in November 2015. At present, Kawasaki is selling the 2017 model of the KLX 110 since it is a track-only bike.

Kawasaki KLX 110 Price:

There is only one variant of the KLX 110 and it costs Rs. 2,99,500 ex-showroom in Delhi.

Kawasaki KLX 110 Design:

The dirt-bike features on this little bike has a neat presentation. The exhaust is conveniently tucked under the seat and the minimal body components decrease the weight for added power. The sharp overall design of this mini-moto bike is derived from Kawasaki’s flagship dirt-bike, the KX450. The low seat height puts the center of gravity even lower so that the kids riding this machine will feel at ease. The KLX 110 comes in Kawasaki’s signature green colour with hints of black.

Kawasaki KLX 110 Dimension:

Since it is a shorter bike, the seat is at a height of 2.2 feet (680 mm) and the ground clearance is at 0.7 feet (215 mm). The kerb weight of this bike is 76 kilograms allowing the little rider to manoeuvre the bike easily. Both the front and rear have drum brakes since this bike is not for seasoned riders.

Kawasaki KLX 110 Features:

Although it is a dirt-bike, it gets a kick-starter as well as an electric self-starter along with an engine-kill switch for added convenience. The KLX 110 uses Kawasaki Automatic Compression Release (KACR) in harmony with the intake valve gives hassle-free starting. As it is not a street-legal bike, it doesn’t get DRL, headlight or an instrument cluster.

Kawasaki KLX 110 Engine and Performance:

The 112cc 4-stroke, air-cooled engine churns out 7.3 PS power at 7,500 RPM and 8 Nm torque at 4,000 RPM. The carbureted engine is linked to a 4-speed transmission that is aided by a centrifugal clutch.

Kawasaki KLX 110 Mileage:

The Kawasaki KLX 110 is said to return a maximum mileage of 75-80 kilometers a litre. This bike runs best on 95 octane petrol. It has a fuel tank capacity of 3.8 litres.

Kawasaki KLX 110 Rivals:

The Kawasaki KLX 110 competes against Honda CRF 110F, Suzuki RM85, Suzuki DR-Z125L and Yamaha TT-R110E.
Kawasaki KLX 110RL Alternatives

Kawasaki KX65

3.12 Lakhs
KLX 110RLvsKX65

Kawasaki KLX 230

3.3 Lakhs
KLX 110RLvsKLX 230
UPCOMING

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs Onwards
KTM 390 Enduro R

3.39 Lakhs
KLX 110RLvs390 Enduro R

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.94 Lakhs
KLX 110RLvsScrambler 400 XC

Kawasaki KLX 110RL Variants

Kawasaki KLX 110RL price starts at ₹ 3.12 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
KLX 110RL STD₹3.12 Lakhs
112 cc
80 kmph
Seat Type: Single
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kawasaki KLX 110RL Images

5 images
Kawasaki KLX 110RL Colours

Kawasaki KLX 110RL is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Green

Kawasaki KLX 110RL Specifications and Features

Max Power7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm
Body TypeDirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Max Torque 8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mileage20 kmpl
Engine112 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed80 kmph
Kawasaki KLX 110RL comparison with similar bikes

Kawasaki KLX 110RL
Kawasaki KX65
Kawasaki KLX 230
KTM 390 Enduro R
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC
₹3.12 Lakhs*
₹3.12 Lakhs*
₹3.3 Lakhs*
₹3.39 Lakhs*
₹2.94 Lakhs*
Power
7.29 PS
Power
-
Power
18.1 PS
Power
44 PS
Power
40 PS
Torque
8 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
18.3 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
37.5 Nm
Engine
112 cc
Engine
64 cc
Engine
233 cc
Engine
398.7 cc
Engine
398 cc
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Kerb Weight
190 kg
Length
1560 mm
Length
1590 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Currently viewingKLX 110RL vs KX65KLX 110RL vs KLX 230KLX 110RL vs 390 Enduro RKLX 110RL vs Scrambler 400 XC
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Kawasaki KLX 110RL FAQs

What is the mileage of Kawasaki KLX 110RL?

The Kawasaki KLX 110RL offers a mileage of 20 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Kawasaki KLX 110RL?

Kawasaki KLX 110RL comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Kawasaki KLX 110RL?

The Kawasaki KLX 110RL boasts a 112 cc engine, generating a max power of 7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm.

How many variants does the Kawasaki KLX 110RL have, and what is the price range?

The Kawasaki KLX 110RL offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

