Kawasaki KLX 110RL

Kawasaki KLX 110



Kawasaki launched the KLX 110 to introduce kids to the world of dirt-biking. Although it is a small bike, the engine is powerful enough for medium-sized adults to get their thrills too.



Kawasaki KLX 110 Launch Date:



The Kawasaki KLX 110 was first launched in India in November 2015. At present, Kawasaki is selling the 2017 model of the KLX 110 since it is a track-only bike.



Kawasaki KLX 110 Price:



There is only one variant of the KLX 110 and it costs Rs. 2,99,500 ex-showroom in Delhi.



Kawasaki KLX 110 Design:



The dirt-bike features on this little bike has a neat presentation. The exhaust is conveniently tucked under the seat and the minimal body components decrease the weight for added power. The sharp overall design of this mini-moto bike is derived from Kawasaki’s flagship dirt-bike, the KX450. The low seat height puts the center of gravity even lower so that the kids riding this machine will feel at ease. The KLX 110 comes in Kawasaki’s signature green colour with hints of black.



Kawasaki KLX 110 Dimension:



Since it is a shorter bike, the seat is at a height of 2.2 feet (680 mm) and the ground clearance is at 0.7 feet (215 mm). The kerb weight of this bike is 76 kilograms allowing the little rider to manoeuvre the bike easily. Both the front and rear have drum brakes since this bike is not for seasoned riders.



Kawasaki KLX 110 Features:



Although it is a dirt-bike, it gets a kick-starter as well as an electric self-starter along with an engine-kill switch for added convenience. The KLX 110 uses Kawasaki Automatic Compression Release (KACR) in harmony with the intake valve gives hassle-free starting. As it is not a street-legal bike, it doesn’t get DRL, headlight or an instrument cluster.



Kawasaki KLX 110 Engine and Performance:



The 112cc 4-stroke, air-cooled engine churns out 7.3 PS power at 7,500 RPM and 8 Nm torque at 4,000 RPM. The carbureted engine is linked to a 4-speed transmission that is aided by a centrifugal clutch.



Kawasaki KLX 110 Mileage:



The Kawasaki KLX 110 is said to return a maximum mileage of 75-80 kilometers a litre. This bike runs best on 95 octane petrol. It has a fuel tank capacity of 3.8 litres.



Kawasaki KLX 110 Rivals:



The Kawasaki KLX 110 competes against Honda CRF 110F, Suzuki RM85, Suzuki DR-Z125L and Yamaha TT-R110E.