Category Average: 233.0 cc
KLX 110RL: 112.0 cc
Category Average: 29.28 kmpl
KLX 110RL: 20 kmpl
Category Average: 27.35 ps
KLX 110RL: 7.29 ps
Category Average: 69.0 kmph
KLX 110RL: 80.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Body Type
|Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|Max Torque
|8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Engine
|112 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|80 kmph
Kawasaki KLX 110RL
₹3.12 Lakhs*
₹3.12 Lakhs*
₹3.3 Lakhs*
₹3.39 Lakhs*
₹2.94 Lakhs*
Power
7.29 PS
Power
-
Power
18.1 PS
Power
44 PS
Power
40 PS
Torque
8 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
18.3 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
37.5 Nm
Engine
112 cc
Engine
64 cc
Engine
233 cc
Engine
398.7 cc
Engine
398 cc
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Kerb Weight
190 kg
Length
1560 mm
Length
1590 mm
Length
2090 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Currently viewing
|KLX 110RL vs KX65
|KLX 110RL vs KLX 230
|KLX 110RL vs 390 Enduro R
|KLX 110RL vs Scrambler 400 XC
Popular Kawasaki Bikes
The Kawasaki KLX 110RL offers a mileage of 20 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes.
Kawasaki KLX 110RL comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Kawasaki KLX 110RL boasts a 112 cc engine, generating a max power of 7.29 PS @ 7500 rpm.
The Kawasaki KLX 110RL offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
