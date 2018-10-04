hamburger icon
KLX 230PriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki KLX 230 Front Left View
1/18
Kawasaki KLX 230 Front View
2/18
Kawasaki KLX 230 Left View
3/18
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear Left View
4/18
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear Right View
5/18
Kawasaki KLX 230 Rear View
View all Images
6/18

Kawasaki KLX 230 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Kawasaki KLX 230 Key Specs
Engine233 cc
View all KLX 230 specs and features

KLX 230 STD

KLX 230 STD Prices

The KLX 230 STD, is listed at ₹3.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

KLX 230 STD Mileage

All variants of the KLX 230 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

KLX 230 STD Colours

The KLX 230 STD is available in 4 colour options: Lime Green 2025, Battle Gray 2025, Lime Green 2026, Battle Gray And Bright White And Ebony 2026.

KLX 230 STD Engine and Transmission

The KLX 230 STD is powered by a 233 cc engine.

KLX 230 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the KLX 230's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Kawasaki KLX 110RL priced ₹2.88 Lakhs.

KLX 230 STD Specs & Features

The KLX 230 STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Display.

Kawasaki KLX 230 STD Price

KLX 230 STD

₹3.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
RTO
26,370
Insurance
15,630
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,41,000
EMI@7,329/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kawasaki KLX 230 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.6 L
Ground Clearance
265 mm
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1150 mm
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Saddle Height
880 mm
Width
845 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
265 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-21 Rear :-4.10-18
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
77 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
19 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 6400 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
233 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder, SOHC Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi Disc, Manual
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Perimeter, High Tensile Steel
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
37mm telescopic fork 7.8 in Dia 240 mm,
Front Suspension
New Uni Trak with adjustable preload Dia 250 mm,

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
GPS
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Kawasaki KLX 230 STD EMI
EMI6,596 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,06,900
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,06,900
Interest Amount
88,889
Payable Amount
3,95,789

Kawasaki KLX 230 other Variants

KLX 230 STD 2026

₹2.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,000
RTO
17,150
Insurance
12,650
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,800
EMI@4,595/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Kawasaki KLX 230 Alternatives

Kawasaki KLX 110RL

Kawasaki KLX 110RL

2.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
KLX 230vsKLX 110RL

Popular Dirt Bikes

KTM 450 SX-F

KTM 450 SX-F

10.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
450 SX-F Price in Delhi
KTM 50 SX

KTM 50 SX

4.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
50 SX Price in Delhi
KTM 65 SX

KTM 65 SX

5.47 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
65 SX Price in Delhi
KTM 85 SX

KTM 85 SX

6.69 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
85 SX Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Suzuki DR-Z50

Suzuki DR-Z50

2.55 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Dirt Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Kawasaki Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details