Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 4.12 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX65 which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Mangalore, Kawasaki KLX 110RL which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Mangalore and KTM 390 Enduro R starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 230 STD ₹ 4.12 Lakhs
