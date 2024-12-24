What is the on-road price of Kawasaki KLX 230 in Ludhiana? The on-road price of Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Ludhiana is Rs. 3.73 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Ludhiana? The RTO charges for Kawasaki KLX 230 STD in Ludhiana amount to Rs. 27,900, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Ludhiana? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kawasaki KLX 230 in Ludhiana is Rs. 7,556.