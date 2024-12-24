Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 3.73 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 3.73 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers.
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX65 which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Ludhiana, Kawasaki KLX 110RL which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Ludhiana and KTM 390 Enduro R starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Ludhiana.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 230 STD ₹ 3.73 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price