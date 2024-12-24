Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price in Goa starts from Rs. 3.96 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KLX 230 dealers and showrooms in Goa for best offers.
Kawasaki KLX 230 on road price breakup in Goa includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX65 which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Goa, Kawasaki KLX 110RL which starts at Rs. 3.12 Lakhs in Goa and KTM 390 Enduro R starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Goa.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KLX 230 STD ₹ 3.96 Lakhs
