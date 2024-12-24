KLX 230PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Kawasaki KLX 230
KAWASAKI KLX 230

Launched in Dec 2024

₹3.3 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
KLX 230 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 233.0 cc

KLX 230: 233.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.76 kmpl

KLX 230: 40 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 27.35 ps

KLX 230: 18.1 ps

Speed

Category Average: 59.0 kmph

KLX 230: 77.0 kmph

Kawasaki KLX 230 Latest Update

Latest News:

Kawasaki KLX 230 Dual Sport motorcycle launched, priced at ₹3.30 lakh
Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero XPulse 200 4V: Spec comparison

Latest Updates on Kawasaki KLX 230

The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 has taken the adventure biking scene by storm since its unveiling in India. Locally assembled, this dual-sport motorcycle is designed to strike a perfect balance between off-road capability and on-road performance. One of the standout features of the KLX 230 is its lightweight build, weighing only 139 kg (kerb), which enhances its agility both on trails and city roads. As riders seek versatile motorcycles, the KLX 230 offers a commendable power-to-weight ratio, thanks to its 233 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm of torque at 6,400 rpm. With its prominent design and robust specifications, the KLX 230 is set to redefine the dual-sport category, appealing to both novice and experienced riders alike. The anticipation is palpable as this model combines Kawasaki's reputation for quality with cutting-edge features, establishing it as a strong contender against competitors like the Hero XPulse 200 4V and the KTM 390 Enduro R.

Kawasaki KLX 230 Price

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is attractively priced at 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Given its dual-sport capabilities and the extensive features it offers, this price point positions it competitively within the segment. 

Kawasaki KLX 230 Launch Date

The eagerly awaited Kawasaki KLX 230 was launched in India in December 2024 at a starting price of 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom). With the launch, it became the most expensive dual-sport motorcycle to go on sale in the country. For it to be road-legal, Kawasaki has fitted the KLX 230 with an LED headlamp with a cowl, indicators, and an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.  

Kawasaki KLX 230 Variants

Currently, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is available in a single variant priced at 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant packs all the essential features to satisfy both off-road enthusiasts and daily commuters. Kawasaki further offers two colour options, which are Battle Grey and Lime Green.

Kawasaki KLX 230 Design 

The 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 exhibits a modern dual-sport design that is both practical and visually appealing. Its aesthetics feature minimal body panels, which not only contribute to the bike's lightweight structure but also enhance its rugged look. The high-mounted mudguard and slim headlamp design invoke a sense of adventure, while the overall form factor underlines functionality. The bike's seat height measures a substantial 880 mm, offering a commanding view of the road and trails. For added convenience, a lower seat option will also be available for shorter riders, ensuring that everyone can enjoy this incredible machine. Kawasaki presents the KLX 230 in two stunning colours: Lime Green and Battle Grey. These colour options complement the motorcycle's aggressive design and elicit feelings of excitement, whether parked in a garage or revving up on a trail. With a fully digital instrument console integrated with smartphone connectivity, riders can easily track crucial information and connect with their devices, enhancing the overall ride experience.

Kawasaki KLX 230 Features

The Kawasaki KLX 230 serves as a dual-sport motorcycle and features a high-mounted mudguard, a small 7.6-litre fuel tank, a flat seat, and a stubby tail section. The digital instrument console is one of the standout features within the KLX 230’s interior layout. Offering smartphone connectivity, this console gives riders access to crucial data points like speed, navigation, and diagnostics, allowing for a more informed and enjoyable riding experience. The KLX 230 further gets an LED headlamp with a cowl and LED indicators to become road-legal. 

Kawasaki KLX 230 Engine and Specifications

The Kawasaki KLX 230 is powered by a 233 cc single-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed gearbox. This air-cooled motor enables a power output of 18.1 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 18.3 Nm at 6,400 rpm. The motorcycle is underpinned by a tubular steel frame suspended by 37 mm telescopic front forks with 240 mm of travel. The rear-end gets a preload adjustable link-type monoshock with 250 mm of travel. The India-spec KLX 230 rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in MRF tyres. Braking performance comes from a 265 mm front disc and a 220 mm disc at the rear with switchable ABS. 

Kawasaki KLX 230 Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage offered by the Kawasaki KLX 230 is 40 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in any motorcycle, and the Kawasaki KLX 230 does not disappoint. The model is equipped with a range of safety features, including a 265 mm front disc brake and a 220 mm rear disc brake, which provide excellent stopping power. Additionally, the bike comes with switchable ABS, allowing riders to disable the rear ABS during off-road conditions for enhanced traction on loose surfaces. The KLX 230’s high ground clearance of 265 mm further bolsters your confidence while tackling challenging terrains, making it an ideal companion for adventure riders. 

Kawasaki KLX 230 Variants
Kawasaki KLX 230 price starts at ₹ 3.3 Lakhs
1 Variant Available
KLX 230 STD ₹3.3 Lakhs
233 cc
77 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
Kawasaki KLX 230 Images

18 images
Kawasaki KLX 230 Colours

Kawasaki KLX 230 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Lime green
Battle gray

Kawasaki KLX 230 Specifications and Features

Max Power18.1 PS
Body TypeDirt Bikes
Max Torque18.3 Nm
Mileage40 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine233 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed77 kmph
Kawasaki KLX 230 comparison with similar bikes

Kawasaki KLX 230
Kawasaki KLX 110RL
Kawasaki Versys X 300
KTM 390 Enduro R
Kawasaki KX65
₹3.3 Lakhs*
₹3.12 Lakhs*
₹3.8 Lakhs*
₹3.39 Lakhs*
₹3.12 Lakhs*
Power
18.1 PS
Power
7.29 PS
Power
40 PS
Power
44 PS
Power
-
Torque
18.3 Nm
Torque
8 Nm
Torque
26 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
-
Engine
233 cc
Engine
112 cc
Engine
296 cc
Engine
398.7 cc
Engine
64 cc
Kerb Weight
139 kg
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
179 kg
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Length
2090 mm
Length
1560 mm
Length
2170 mm
Length
-
Length
1590 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes
Body Type
Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
KLX 230 vs KLX 110RL, KLX 230 vs Versys X 300, KLX 230 vs 390 Enduro R, KLX 230 vs KX65
Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

