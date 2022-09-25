HT Auto

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 On Road Price in Nellore

33.3 - 79.9 Lakhs
*On-Road PriceNellore
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 Variant Wise Price List

2021 Ninja H2 R
₹83.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
998 cc
15.0 kmpl
310 PS @ 14000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,80,000
RTO
6,06,400
Insurance
1,32,666
Accessories Charges
75,800
On-Road Price in Nellore
83,94,866
EMI@1,80,438/mo
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 Specifications and Features
2021 Ninja H2 R
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
850 mm

