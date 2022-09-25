Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
new
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New Bikes
Kawasaki Bikes
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
On Road Price in Nellore
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Kawasaki
2021 Ninja H2
On Road Price in Nellore
Share
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
View all Images
6/10
Kawasaki
2021 Ninja H2
On Road Price in Nellore
Share
₹33.3 - 79.9 Lakhs
*On-Road Price
Nellore
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Kawasaki
2021 Ninja H2
Variant Wise Price List
2021 Ninja H2 R
₹83.95 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
998 cc
15.0 kmpl
310 PS @ 14000 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹75,80,000
RTO
₹6,06,400
Insurance
₹1,32,666
Accessories Charges
₹75,800
On-Road Price in Nellore
₹83,94,866
EMI@1,80,438/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Kawasaki
2021 Ninja H2
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
2021 Ninja H2 R
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Dimensions and Capacity
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
850 mm
Tyres and Brakes
Engine and Transmission
Chassis and Suspension
Latest Bikes
Kawasaki W175
₹1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin
₹1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Trending Bikes
Ktm 390 Duke
₹
2.9 Lakhs
Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider
₹77,500 - 86,437
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹5.89 - 6.61 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike
₹6 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Suzuki Burgman Electric
₹1.2 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
KTM KTM Electric Scooter
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Bajaj Avenger 400
₹1.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Triumph Bonneville 350
₹1.98 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details