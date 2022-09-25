HT Auto

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus On Road Price in Modasa

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus On Road Price in Modasa

48,000 - 65,490
*On-Road PriceModasa
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Variant Wise Price List

Lithium Ion
₹ 62,990*On-Road Price
250 W
24 kmph
110 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,990
On-Road Price in Modasa
62,990
EMI@1,354/mo
Check EMI
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1690 mm
Wheelbase
1200 mm
Height
1060 mm
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Battery Warranty
1 Year
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Warranty
1 Year
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
110 km/charge
Max Speed
24 kmph
Chassis
Rainforced Steel
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Live tracking, Intelligent anti theft & SOS, Trip History & Ride Statistics,
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Display
Yes
Geofencing
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 35 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

