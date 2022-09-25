HT Auto

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus On Road Price in Karbi Anglong

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus On Road Price in Karbi Anglong

48,000 - 65,490
*On-Road PriceKarbi Anglong
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Variant Wise Price List

Lithium Ion
₹ 99,840*On-Road Price
250 W
24 kmph
110 km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,000
RTO
1,920
Insurance
49,920
On-Road Price in Karbi Anglong
99,840
EMI@2,146/mo
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
Lithium Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Length
1690 mm
Wheelbase
1200 mm
Height
1060 mm
Width
690 mm

