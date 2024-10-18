Launched in Feb 2022
Category Average: 67.7 kmph
Wolf Plus: 55.0 kmph
Category Average: 122.6 km
Wolf Plus: 100.0 km
Category Average: 4.9 hrs
Wolf Plus: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 2.67 kwh
Wolf Plus: 2.12 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.12 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Range
|100 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
₹1.16 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.09 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
100 km
Range
90-110 km
Range
100-200 km
Range
75-120 km
Range
150-201 Km
Range
132 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
130 km
Range
140-160 Km
Range
136 km
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
|Currently viewing
|Wolf Plus vs Crink Pro
|Wolf Plus vs TTX
|Wolf Plus vs TZ 3.3
|Wolf Plus vs Epluto 7G Max
|Wolf Plus vs Storie
|Wolf Plus vs Storm ZX Advance 1
|Wolf Plus vs Mihos
|Wolf Plus vs Faast
|Wolf Plus vs Nexus
Popular Joy e-bike Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price