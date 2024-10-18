HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Right View
View all Images

JOY E-BIKE Wolf Plus

Launched in Feb 2022

₹1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Wolf Plus Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 67.7 kmph

Wolf Plus: 55.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 122.6 km

Wolf Plus: 100.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.9 hrs

Wolf Plus: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.67 kwh

Wolf Plus: 2.12 kwh

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Variants
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus price starts at ₹ 1.16 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.16 Lakhs*
55 kmph
100 km
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
Geo Fencing
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 2.12 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Images

9 images
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Colours

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Deep wine
Matte black
Stardust grey

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.12 kWh
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
Range100 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Joy e-bike Wolf Plus comparison with similar bikes

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus
Enigma Crink Pro
ADMS TTX
Tunwal TZ 3.3
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
Joy e-bike Mihos
Okaya EV Faast
Ampere Nexus
₹1.16 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.15 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.09 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Lakhs*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
4-8 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Range
100 km
Range
90-110 km
Range
100-200 km
Range
75-120 km
Range
150-201 Km
Range
132 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
130 km
Range
140-160 Km
Range
136 km
Motor Power
1.5 kW
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2200 W
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Joy e-bike Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Amar Nath & Company
C-2, Kanti Nagar,Main Road,Delhi 110051
+91 - 9899006462
See All Joy e-bike Dealers in Delhi

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

View all Joy e-bike Bikes

Joy e-bike Wolf Plus EMI

Select Variant:
STD
55 kmph | 100 km
₹ 1.16 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
55 kmph | 100 km
₹1.16 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1873.85/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
