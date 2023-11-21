HT Auto
Joy e-bike Monster On Road Price in Vadodara

Joy e-bike Monster Right Side View
Joy e-bike Monster Left View
Joy e-bike Monster Right View
Joy e-bike Monster Fueltank View
Joy e-bike Monster Front Tyre View
Joy e-bike Monster Engine View
1.1 Lakhs* Onwards
Vadodara
Monster Price in Vadodara

Joy e-bike Monster on road price in Vadodara starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Joy e-bike Monster STD₹ 1.14 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Monster Variant Wise Price List in Vadodara

STD
₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
200 Kmph
266 Km
1,10,000
4,250
1,14,250
EMI@2,456/mo
Joy e-bike Monster Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Flex Price in Vadodara
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Rizta Price in Vadodara
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki Burgman Electric

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Vadodara
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Price in Vadodara
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Vadodara

Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

    News

    Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine.
    Ducati slashes price of Monster for a limited time. Check new price
    21 Nov 2023
    Everything the Ducati Monster was known for has changed and how.&nbsp;
    2021 Ducati Monster track test review: A Monster for everyone
    9 Oct 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
    2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
    11 May 2023
    The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
    Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900
    2 May 2023
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
