Joy e-bike Mihos On Road Price in Roorkee

Mihos on Road Price in Roorkee

Joy e-bike Mihos on road price in Roorkee starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Joy e-bike Mihos STD₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Mihos Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1500 w
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,000
Insurance
6,163
On-Road Price in Dehradun
(Price not available in Roorkee)
1,55,163
EMI@3,335/mo
