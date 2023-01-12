HT Auto
Joy e-bike Mihos On Road Price in Kanjirapally

1.49 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mihos on Road Price in Delhi

Joy e-bike Mihos on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Joy e-bike Mihos STD₹ 1.55 Lakhs
Joy e-bike Mihos Variant Wise Price List

STD
₹1.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1500 w
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,000
Insurance
6,163
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Kanjirapally)
1,55,163
EMI@3,335/mo
