Joy e-bike Mihos on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Joy e-bike Mihos on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.55 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Joy e-bike Mihos dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Joy e-bike Mihos on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Joy e-bike Mihos STD ₹ 1.55 Lakhs