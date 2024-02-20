HT Auto
Joy e-bike Glob

Joy e-bike Glob On Road Price in Jaipur

Joy e-bike Glob Right View
1/8
Joy e-bike Glob Left View
2/8
Joy e-bike Glob Footspace View
3/8
Joy e-bike Glob Mirror View
4/8
Joy e-bike Glob Front Suspension View
5/8
Joy e-bike Glob Front Tyre View
6/8
81,121*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Glob Price in Jaipur

Joy e-bike Glob on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 81,120.

Variants On-Road Price
Joy e-bike Glob STD ₹ 81,120
...Read More

Joy e-bike Glob Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 81,121 On-Road Price
25 Kmph
60 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,400
Insurance
3,721
On-Road Price in Jaipur
81,121
EMI@1,744/mo
    Joy e-bike News

    Joy e-bike is offering discounts and benefits like free insurance on select models like Mihos.
    This electric two-wheeler maker achieves a new milestone selling 100,000 EVs
    20 Feb 2024
    The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
    Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
    26 Apr 2023
    Wardwizard's lithium-ion battery assembly line promises direct control over quality and standards
    Wardwizard begins 1 GWh battery assembly line for Joy e-bike EVs at Gujarat plant
    24 Mar 2023
    Joy e-bike has rolled out special offers with discounts up to ₹12,000 depending on the e-scooter
    Joy e-bike rolls out special offers for Holi & International Women's Day 2023
    7 Mar 2023
    In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
    Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is "unbreakable"
    2 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of ₹1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero's own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from ₹1.74 lakh and goes up to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India's first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    View all
     

