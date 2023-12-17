Jitendra Primo on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 83,760. Visit your nearest Jitendra Primo on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 83,760. Visit your nearest Jitendra Primo dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Jitendra Primo on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jitendra Primo is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Bengaluru, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Jitendra Primo STD ₹ 83,760