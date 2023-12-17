Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jitendra JMT Classic City comes with Automatic transmission. The price of JMT Classic City starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jitendra JMT Classic City sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jitendra JMT Classic City price starts at ₹ 69,149 and goes up to ₹ 74,059 (Ex-showroom). Jitendra JMT Classic City comes in 2 variants. Jitendra JMT Classic City's top variant is 60V.
₹69,149*
25 Kmph
50-55 Km
₹74,059*
25 Kmph
60-70 Km
