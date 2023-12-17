Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Jitendra JMT Classic City Specifications

Jitendra JMT Classic City starting price is Rs. 69,149 in India. Jitendra JMT Classic City is available in 2 variant and
69,149 - 74,059*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Jitendra JMT Classic City Specs

Jitendra JMT Classic City comes with Automatic transmission. The price of JMT Classic City starts at Rs. 69,149 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jitendra JMT Classic City sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment ...Read More

Jitendra JMT Classic City Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
60V
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
1730 mm
Wheelbase
1295 mm
Height
1300 mm
Kerb Weight
67 kg
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP 65
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Emission Type
bs6
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
3-4 Degree
Additional Features
Detachable battery, Find my Scooter
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
2 Years
Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Jitendra JMT Classic City Alternatives

Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Check Latest Offers
Magnus Specs
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Specs
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-75

Hero Electric AE-75

80,000 Onwards
Check AE-75 details
View similar Bikes
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Specs
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
Check Latest Offers
R30 Specs
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Specs

Jitendra News

The Jitendra EV Primo electric scooter has been showcased with the see-through bodywork but the same is not immediately on sale
Transparent electric scooter? Jitendra EV Tech launches Primo with see-through panels
17 Dec 2023
EV fire incidents have triggered a probe ordered by the Centre to find out if electric vehicles manufacturers are at fault when it comes to ensuring safety.
EV safety is most important, says Hero MotoCorp CEO amid EV fire debate
13 May 2022
File photo used for representational purpose.
Another electric vehicle battery explodes in Telangana, no one injured
10 May 2022
Ola S1 and S1 Pro came with a lot of hype in the Indian market but failed to sustain that.
Ola Electric won hearts but finding it tough to sustain its brand image
18 Apr 2022
Okinawa Praise Pro becomes the first electric vehicle in India to be recalled.
Okinawa's voluntary recall of electric scooters could set a precedent for others
18 Apr 2022
View all
  News

Jitendra JMT Classic City Variants & Price List

Jitendra JMT Classic City price starts at ₹ 69,149 and goes up to ₹ 74,059 (Ex-showroom). Jitendra JMT Classic City comes in 2 variants. Jitendra JMT Classic City's top variant is 60V.

48V
69,149*
25 Kmph
50-55 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
60V
74,059*
25 Kmph
60-70 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Jitendra Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Jitendra Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Zeal EX

    Ampere Zeal EX

    96,690 Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Forza350

    Honda Forza350

    3 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha MT-09

    Yamaha MT-09

    11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details