Jitendra JMT Classic City on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 72,740. The on road price for Jitendra JMT Classic City top variant goes up to Rs. 77,730 in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Jitendra JMT Classic City 48V and the most priced model is Jitendra JMT Classic City 60V. Visit your nearest Jitendra JMT Classic City dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Jitendra JMT Classic City on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jitendra JMT Classic City is mainly compared to Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in New Delhi, Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Jitendra JMT Classic City 48V ₹ 72,740 Jitendra JMT Classic City 60V ₹ 77,730