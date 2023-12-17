Jitendra JMT 1000HS on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jitendra JMT 1000HS on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jitendra JMT 1000HS dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Jitendra JMT 1000HS on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jitendra JMT 1000HS is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in New Delhi, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-75 starting at Rs. 80,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Jitendra JMT 1000HS STD ₹ 1.01 Lakhs