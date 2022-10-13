Jawa Perak on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.59 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jawa Perak on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 2.59 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Jawa Perak dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Jawa Perak on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Jawa Perak is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Jawa Perak STD ₹ 2.59 Lakhs