Jawa Jawa Specifications

Jawa Jawa starting price is Rs. 1,76,228 in India. Jawa Jawa is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.76 - 1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Jawa Jawa Specs

Jawa Jawa comes with 293 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Jawa starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Jawa Jawa sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment ...Read More

Jawa Jawa Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Double Disc BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
172 kg
Fuel Capacity
14 L
Saddle Height
765 mm
Wheelbase
1369 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Power
27.33 PS
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
27.02 Nm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:1
Displacement
293 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Gas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Jawa Jawa Alternatives

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Jawa vs Hunter 350
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.71 Lakhs
Jawa vs Ronin
Kawasaki W175

Kawasaki W175

1.47 - 1.49 Lakhs
Jawa vs W175
Keeway SR 250

Keeway SR 250

1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Jawa vs SR 250
Hero XPulse 200 4V

Hero XPulse 200 4V

1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs
Jawa vs XPulse 200 4...

Jawa Jawa News

The 21st International Jawa Yezdi Day will be held across 5 cities - Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Chennai and Jaipur
21st International Jawa-Yezdi Day to be celebrated on July 9
8 Jul 2023
There are no cosmetic changes to any of the motorcycles.
Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know
6 May 2023
The 2023 Jawa Yezdi motorcycle range have been updated to meet the latest emission norms and also get new engine components for better rideability
Jawa, Yezdi range updated with new tech to meet BS6 Phase 2 norms, prices hiked by up to 2%
3 May 2023
This Jawa 42 has been modified by Muhammed Raihan. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)
Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer
28 Mar 2023
The Jawa 42 2.1 gets the new Cosmic Carbon shade and is similar to the one seen on the 42 Bobber
Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster get new colour options, prices start at 1.95 lakh
26 Jan 2023
Jawa Jawa Variants & Price List

Jawa Jawa price starts at ₹ 1.76 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jawa Jawa comes in 2 variants. Jawa Jawa top variant price is ₹ 1.85 Lakhs.

Single Disc BS6
1.76 Lakhs*
293 cc
27.33 PS
Double Disc BS6
1.85 Lakhs*
293 cc
27.33 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

