HT Auto

Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Jawa 42 Bobber Right Look View
1/19
Jawa 42 Bobber Left Look View
2/19
Jawa 42 Bobber Front Left View
3/19
Jawa 42 Bobber Front View
4/19
Jawa 42 Bobber Left Side View
5/19
Jawa 42 Bobber Rear Right View
View all Images
6/19
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Jawa 42 Bobber Key Specs
Engine334 cc
Power29.9 PS
Max Speed129 kmph
View all 42 Bobber specs and features

42 Bobber Red Sheen Latest Updates

42 Bobber falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of 42 Bobber Red Sheen (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.60 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 12.5 L
  • Max Power: 29.9 PS
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    • ...Read More

    Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Price

    Red Sheen
    ₹2.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,29,500
    RTO
    18,360
    Insurance
    12,549
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,60,409
    EMI@5,597/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12.5 L
    Wheelbase
    1485 mm
    Kerb Weight
    185 kg
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    1.94s
    Max Speed
    129 kmph
    Max Power
    29.9 PS
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
    Max Torque
    30 Nm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Displacement
    334 cc
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen EMI
    EMI5,037 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,34,368
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,34,368
    Interest Amount
    67,881
    Payable Amount
    3,02,249

    Jawa 42 Bobber other Variants

    Moonstone White
    ₹2.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,09,500
    RTO
    16,760
    Insurance
    12,213
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,38,473
    EMI@5,126/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    View breakup
    Black Mirror
    ₹2.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    334 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

    Jawa 42 Bobber Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Redditch Series With Single-Channel

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 BobbervsClassic 350
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440 Denim

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 BobbervsX440
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Black Gold

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 BobbervsBullet 350
    Honda Hness CB350

    Honda Hness CB350 Legacy Edition

    2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 BobbervsHness CB350
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350

    Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova

    2.03 - 2.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    42 BobbervsMeteor 350

    Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hunter 350 Price in Delhi
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Classic 350 Price in Delhi
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X440 Price in Delhi
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    1.74 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bullet 350 Price in Delhi
    Honda Hness CB350

    Honda Hness CB350

    2.1 - 2.16 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hness CB350 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Cruiser Bikes

    Popular Jawa Bikes

    • Popular
    • rhs image

      Jawa 42

      1.98 Lakhs* Onwards

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Jawa Perak

      2.13 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

    • rhs image

      Jawa 350

      2.15 Lakhs*

      *Ex-showroom price

      View all  Jawa Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      GT Force One Plus Pro

      76,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force RYD Plus

      GT Force RYD Plus

      65,555
      Check Latest Offers
      GT Force Vegas

      GT Force Vegas

      55,555
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS iQube

      TVS iQube

      1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Honda Rebel 500

      Honda Rebel 500

      2.25 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Hero Xoom 160

      Hero Xoom 160

      1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      KTM 890 Duke

      KTM 890 Duke

      8 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details