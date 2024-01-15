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JAWA 42 Bobber Black Mirror Colour

₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3916
4.6
5
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42 Bobber Black Mirror Colour

Black Mirror
Moonstone White
Jasper Red
Mystic Copper
Red Sheen
Black mirror

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Jawa 42 Bobber Images

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