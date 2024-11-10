42 BobberPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Jawa 42 Bobber Front Left View
View all Images

JAWA 42 Bobber

Launched in Sept 2022

4.5
4 Reviews
₹2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 349.0 cc

42 Bobber: 334.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 35.67 kmpl

42 Bobber: 30.56 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 25.58 ps

42 Bobber: 32.74 ps

Speed

Category Average: 128.0 kmph

42 Bobber: 129.0 kmph

About Jawa 42 Bobber

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa 42 Bobber: Which bobber is right for you
  • Jawa 42 Bobber gets new Red Sheen variant. Check what's new

    • Jawa 42 Bobber Price:

    Jawa 42 Bobber is priced between Rs. 2.12 - 2.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
    Jawa 42 Bobber Variants
    Jawa 42 Bobber price starts at ₹ 2.12 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.32 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    7 Variants Available
    Moonstone White₹2.12 Lakhs*
    334 cc
    130 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Seat Type: Single
    ABS
    Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel₹2.14 Lakhs*
    334 cc
    129 kmph
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel₹2.18 Lakhs*
    334 cc
    129 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel₹2.22 Lakhs*
    334 cc
    129 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel₹2.22 Lakhs*
    334 cc
    129 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Black Mirror₹2.32 Lakhs*
    334 cc
    130 Kmph
    ABS
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Red Sheen₹2.32 Lakhs*
    334 cc
    129 kmph
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Jawa 42 Bobber Expert Review

    Bobbers, they are not practical and most people would not buy them. But can anyone possibly not admire the sheer beauty on display? Bobbers do indeed belong to such a niche community even though most manufacturers stay away from this body style. Before Jawa came to the Indian market, a person would have to shell out quite a bit of money to buy a bobber motorcycle because the most affordable bobbers in India were on sale by Harley Davidson and Triumph.

    Then the Classic Legends brought back the Jawa brand in the Indian market. Their flagship motorcycle is the Perak which became the most affordable bobber, the manufacturer did face some issues in dealing with production constraints but eventually, everything was sorted out. The Perak belonged to Jawa's Factory Custom Range and now, there is a new motorcycle that joins the same range. It is called the 42 Bobber, and as the name amply makes it clear, it is also a bobber. In fact, the 42 Bobber has become the most affordable bobber in the Indian market. So, how is it and should you consider it? Read on to know more about the Jawa 42 Bobber.

    Jawa 42 Bobber Images

    17 images
    Jawa 42 Bobber Colours

    Jawa 42 Bobber is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Black mirror
    Moonstone white
    Jasper red
    Mystic copper
    Red sheen

    Jawa 42 Bobber Specifications and Features

    Max Power32.74 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage30.56 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityNo
    HeadlightYes
    Engine334 cc
    Max Speed129 kmph
    Jawa 42 Bobber comparison with similar bikes

    Jawa 42 Bobber
    Jawa 42 FJ
    Jawa Perak
    Jawa 350
    Royal Enfield Meteor 350
    Honda CB350RS
    Hero Mavrick 440
    Honda Hness CB350
    Honda CB350
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
    ₹2.12 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.13 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.06 Lakhs*
    ₹2.15 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    ₹2.35 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.7
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.9
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    Power
    30.64 PS
    Power
    29.1 PS
    Power
    39. 9 PS
    Power
    22.5 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Power
    27.36 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Power
    21.07 PS
    Power
    20.48 PS
    Torque
    32.74 Nm
    Torque
    29.62 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    28.2 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    36 Nm
    Torque
    30 Nm
    Torque
    29.4 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Engine
    440 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Engine
    348.36 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    184 kg
    Kerb Weight
    175 kg
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    179 kg
    Kerb Weight
    191 kg
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    197 kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Jawa 42 Bobber User Reviews & Ratings

    4.5
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    Perfect Highway Cruiser with Beastly Looks
    A very beautiful bike! Its killer looks attracted me very much, and I would suggest anyone who desires a classic bike to consider purchasing this one. Its features are very cool, it offers good mileage, and is undoubtedly a perfect highway cruiser with beastly looks.By: SUMIT PAUL (Jan 9, 2025)
    Bold and Rocky Bike
    Amazing bike with good mileage. It's the perfect highway cruiser with a powerful, beastly look. Easily the best bike in its segment, especially in the 3-4 lakh on-road price range.By: Nandi (Nov 10, 2024)
    Perfect highway cruiser with best look
    Premium look ,good engine, comfortable seat,with good mileage jawa 42 bike was perfect for and look is attractive.By: Inamul Haq (Aug 19, 2024)
    Boober the cruiser
    The looks of the bobber is very elegant and the performance wise is also good and the milage accordingly to other bikes is also seems betterBy: Sandeep adhikari (Apr 25, 2024)
