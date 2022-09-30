|Engine
|334 cc
The 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red, is listed at ₹2.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 42 Bobber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red is available in 5 colour options: All Stars Black Mirror, All Stars Jasper Red, All Stars Mystic Copper, All Stars Shadow Black, All Stars Silver Knight.
The 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red is powered by a 334 cc engine.
In the 42 Bobber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jawa 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.11 Lakhs or the Jawa Perak priced ₹2 Lakhs.
The 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.