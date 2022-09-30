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Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Jawa 42 Bobber Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all 42 Bobber specs and features

42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red

42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red Prices

The 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red, is listed at ₹2.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red Mileage

All variants of the 42 Bobber offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red Colours

The 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red is available in 5 colour options: All Stars Black Mirror, All Stars Jasper Red, All Stars Mystic Copper, All Stars Shadow Black, All Stars Silver Knight.

42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red Engine and Transmission

The 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red is powered by a 334 cc engine.

42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 42 Bobber's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Jawa 350 priced between ₹1.83 Lakhs - 2.11 Lakhs or the Jawa Perak priced ₹2 Lakhs.

42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red Specs & Features

The 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red Price

42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red

₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,15,942
RTO
17,275
Insurance
12,321
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,45,538
EMI@5,278/mo
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Close

Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Wheelbase
1485 mm
Kerb Weight
177 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
23 psi
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
28 psi
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
129 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
81 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
4 Years or 50,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Jasper Red EMI
EMI4,750 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,20,984
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,20,984
Interest Amount
64,004
Payable Amount
2,84,988

Jawa 42 Bobber other Variants

42 Bobber Moonstone White

₹2.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,93,133
RTO
15,450
Insurance
11,938
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,20,521
EMI@4,740/mo
Add to Compare
Close

42 Bobber Mystic Copper Spoke Wheel

₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,02,720
RTO
16,217
Insurance
12,099
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,036
EMI@4,966/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Spoke Wheel

₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,02,720
RTO
16,217
Insurance
12,099
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,036
EMI@4,966/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber Mystic Copper Alloy Wheel

₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,330
RTO
16,586
Insurance
12,176
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,092
EMI@5,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber Jasper Red Dual Tone Alloy Wheel

₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,07,330
RTO
16,586
Insurance
12,176
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,36,092
EMI@5,075/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber All Stars Mystic Copper

₹2.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,08,942
RTO
16,715
Insurance
12,204
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,37,861
EMI@5,113/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber Black Mirror

₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,16,180
RTO
17,294
Insurance
12,325
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,45,799
EMI@5,283/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber Red Sheen

₹2.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,16,180
RTO
17,294
Insurance
12,325
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,45,799
EMI@5,283/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber All Stars Silver Knight

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,942
RTO
17,435
Insurance
12,355
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,732
EMI@5,325/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber All Stars Shadow Black

₹2.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,17,942
RTO
17,435
Insurance
12,355
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,47,732
EMI@5,325/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

42 Bobber All Stars Black Mirror

₹2.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,19,942
RTO
17,595
Insurance
12,389
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,49,926
EMI@5,372/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Jawa 42 Bobber Alternatives

Jawa 350

Jawa 350

1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs
+2
42 Bobbervs350
Jawa Perak

Jawa Perak

2 Lakhs
42 BobbervsPerak
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

2.02 - 2.16 Lakhs
+1
42 Bobbervs42 FJ
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
42 BobbervsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
42 BobbervsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
+3
42 BobbervsClassic 350

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